6422 Meadowcrest Lane

This beautiful home is in the very popular Woodbridge community. Home boast an open floor plan, two large living areas, over sized bedrooms, kitchen with island-overlooking family room, wood floors, ceramic tile, SS gas range, SS dishwasher and large walk in pantry. Master bath has large corner garden tub, dual separate sinks and linen closet. Enjoy all this home has to offer plus enjoy the community parks, pools, hiking trails and golf course. Home is in excellent condition! This is a wonderful home and a must see! Available August 10, 2019.