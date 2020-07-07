All apartments in Sachse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6218 Hillcrest Drive

6218 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Hillcrest Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Super Cute home ready to move in! Wonderful OPEN FLOOR plan , SPLIT Bedrooms, fenced backyard with covered patio. Updates and features include December 2018 new carpet, laminate, interior paint throughout and granite counter tops! Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with built-in shelves with new tile floors. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, island and eat in breakfast. Woodbridge is a master planned community with pools, playgrounds, walking and nature trails, public golf course and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
6218 Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 6218 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6218 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6218 Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6218 Hillcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6218 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

