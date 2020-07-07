4544 Bryan Circle

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in Sachse & within walking distance to all grade levels (Sachse High, Hudson Middle and Sewell Elementary) plus our city facilities including the library and future rec center. Freshly painted and no carpet make for easy maintenance. Lots of trees and a huge backyard are perfect for hanging out or a football game. Walk into the entry & into the large family room that is centered around a brick fireplace. To the right are the hall the bath and bedrooms with the master off the back of the house. to the left is the breakfast area and kitchen. Fridge is included.