Sachse, TX
3719 7th St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 1:10 AM

3719 7th St

3719 7th Street · No Longer Available
Sachse
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

3719 7th Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Sachse is now available. This home features open floor, big fence yard with covered wodden deck, and fireplace in living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 7th St have any available units?
3719 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
Is 3719 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
3719 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 3719 7th St offer parking?
No, 3719 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 3719 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 7th St have a pool?
No, 3719 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 3719 7th St have accessible units?
No, 3719 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.

