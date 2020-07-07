All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3615 Meadow Bluff Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:01 PM

3615 Meadow Bluff Lane

3615 Meadow Bluff Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3615 Meadow Bluff Ct, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to Woodbridge West and beautiful 1 story Highland Home,  wide plank scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, designer color palate, and high-end fixtures. Open floor plan features a chef’s dream kitchen- granite counters, stainless appliances, subway tile, and 94x60 center island. Along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, also an over-sized study with high ceilings, French doors, and large windows for natural light, and a stunning formal dining room with pass through to kitchen. Radiant Barrier & Low E windows. Walking distance to the community pool, walking trails, community fishing pond, and Don Whitt Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have any available units?
3615 Meadow Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have?
Some of 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Meadow Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane has a pool.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Meadow Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District