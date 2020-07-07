3615 Meadow Bluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to Woodbridge West and beautiful 1 story Highland Home, wide plank scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, designer color palate, and high-end fixtures. Open floor plan features a chef’s dream kitchen- granite counters, stainless appliances, subway tile, and 94x60 center island. Along with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, also an over-sized study with high ceilings, French doors, and large windows for natural light, and a stunning formal dining room with pass through to kitchen. Radiant Barrier & Low E windows. Walking distance to the community pool, walking trails, community fishing pond, and Don Whitt Elementary.