All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 3606 Harlan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3606 Harlan Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:33 PM

3606 Harlan Drive

3606 Harlan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3606 Harlan Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful DR Horton home just blocks away from the Don White elementary school. Grand 2 story with stone elevation offers a warm and inviting welcome and curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor!! Master bedroom overlooks the greenbelt with dual closets. The master bath has a relaxing soaking tub and separate showers. The kitchen is open and inviting with working island, 5 burner gas stove and built ins. Kitchen has easy access to the formal dining, family room and casual breakfast nook. Formal living makes a wonderful office or study. Two bedrooms with shared full bath has double sinks on the second floor. Large loft area is a great flex space. Huge extended patio fantastic for outside dining and entertaining is on a premium lot backing to green belt. Recent carpet. Alarm service included. Nest thermostat and doorbell with optional cameras for tenants use. Fridge, Washer and dryer included. Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Harlan Drive have any available units?
3606 Harlan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3606 Harlan Drive have?
Some of 3606 Harlan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Harlan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Harlan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Harlan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 Harlan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive offer parking?
No, 3606 Harlan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3606 Harlan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive have a pool?
No, 3606 Harlan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3606 Harlan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 Harlan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Harlan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 Harlan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District