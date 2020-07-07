3606 Harlan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful DR Horton home just blocks away from the Don White elementary school. Grand 2 story with stone elevation offers a warm and inviting welcome and curb appeal! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor!! Master bedroom overlooks the greenbelt with dual closets. The master bath has a relaxing soaking tub and separate showers. The kitchen is open and inviting with working island, 5 burner gas stove and built ins. Kitchen has easy access to the formal dining, family room and casual breakfast nook. Formal living makes a wonderful office or study. Two bedrooms with shared full bath has double sinks on the second floor. Large loft area is a great flex space. Huge extended patio fantastic for outside dining and entertaining is on a premium lot backing to green belt. Recent carpet. Alarm service included. Nest thermostat and doorbell with optional cameras for tenants use. Fridge, Washer and dryer included. Pets are case by case fees may apply.