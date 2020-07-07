All apartments in Sachse
3605 Mohan Court

3605 Mohan Court · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Mohan Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
IMMACULATE single-owner 3 CAR GARAGE! Prestigious Wylie ISD!! 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, formal dinning, media room. WOOD FLOORING Throughout, Chef's kitchen with OVERSIZED island, spacious eat-in nook in kitchen with WINDOWSEATS that you definitely will enjoy. MASTER & Two other bedrooms DOWN, Master&bath truly provides LEASURE lifestyle, HUGE Walk-in Closet, BAY WINDOWs overlook lashes of green from backyard. MEDIA Room upstairs perfect for movie and entertaining. Great location minutes away from Firewheel Mall and George Bush Hwy, community has tons of amenities, swing pool!!! All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

