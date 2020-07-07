3605 Mohan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

IMMACULATE single-owner 3 CAR GARAGE! Prestigious Wylie ISD!! 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, formal dinning, media room. WOOD FLOORING Throughout, Chef's kitchen with OVERSIZED island, spacious eat-in nook in kitchen with WINDOWSEATS that you definitely will enjoy. MASTER & Two other bedrooms DOWN, Master&bath truly provides LEASURE lifestyle, HUGE Walk-in Closet, BAY WINDOWs overlook lashes of green from backyard. MEDIA Room upstairs perfect for movie and entertaining. Great location minutes away from Firewheel Mall and George Bush Hwy, community has tons of amenities, swing pool!!! All information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.