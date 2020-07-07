3109 Angie Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace game room media room

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot of a cul-de-sac! Enjoy a large living area with gas start fireplace and lots of natural light. The formal dining area highlighted by a skylight and under-mount lighting. The master suite is split for privacy and features dual sinks and a large walk in closet. The kitchen features recently installed doors to the open patio in the back yard. Fenced backyard. Large bonus space to use as a game room, media room or study and storage. Pets are case by case fees may apply. This home is not set up to take section 8.