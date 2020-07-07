All apartments in Sachse
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:39 PM

2709 Ridgeview Drive

2709 Ridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Ridgeview Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath with a study-office that could be a 4th bedroom. Large master with sitting area, separate shower. Split floor plan, ceiling fans, and solar screens. Nice patio out back and a storage shed. Two blocks to Armstrong Elementary. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
2709 Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 2709 Ridgeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Ridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

