2709 Ridgeview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath with a study-office that could be a 4th bedroom. Large master with sitting area, separate shower. Split floor plan, ceiling fans, and solar screens. Nice patio out back and a storage shed. Two blocks to Armstrong Elementary. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.