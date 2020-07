Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator garage carport cc payments coffee bar game room lobby online portal pool table shuffle board trash valet

The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes. Inspired by an upscale urban lifestyle, the conveniently located apartments present the ultimate in new community living. Sit and relax by our two resort style swimming pools, cook dinner on one of the outdoor grills, play a game of disc golf on the 9-hole course, watch the game in the lounge adjacent to one of our resort pools, break a sweat in a state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy a walk around your pet-friendly community and stop by the Bark Park exclusively for our residents. We have everything you want and more at Harmony Luxury Apartments.



Each of the brand new North East Dallas apartments will feature the ultimate in designer interior touches. Plus, experience the best location on the George Bush Turnpike! Harmony is just a short drive to Downtown Dallas, Plano o