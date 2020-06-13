/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM
48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
9 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,094
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1079 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trails
8 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
11 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Crystal
1 Unit Available
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new apartment at Lake Meadows Apartments. Residents can easily connect with a number of points of interest in the surrounding area. Choose between 1 to 2 bedroom floorplans and then swing by for a time to see the community up-close.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 09:44pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious community offers resort-like features including a fitness room, community dining area with dining plans available, and a pool. Spacious interiors with stunning kitchen finishes. Lots of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Rowlett
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Lake Highlands
12 Units Available
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
37 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
33 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
5 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Lake Highlands
15 Units Available
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
942 sqft
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Lake Highlands
8 Units Available
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Similar Pages
Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRowlett 3 BedroomsRowlett Accessible ApartmentsRowlett Apartments with Balcony
Rowlett Apartments with GarageRowlett Apartments with GymRowlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowlett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRowlett Apartments with Parking