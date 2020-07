Amenities

Commercial acreage with frontage on Highway 290 and FM 1371. Minimum 1 year lease up to 5 year lease. Great exposure on Highway 290 and rear access on FM 1371. The annual average traffic has been measured at approximately 18,000 vehicles daily on Hwy 290 at this location. Lease is primarily for the land. Unknown condition of the building, water, sewer and electric. 2.28 acres.