All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 9317 Inverness Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
9317 Inverness Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:04 PM

9317 Inverness Drive

9317 Inverness Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9317 Inverness Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
tennis court
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A resort style golf community with private waterpark, tennis, trails, parks and more. Stunning 2-story, formal dining room and dedicated study. Open island kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking spacious family room. Master suite with sitting area, soaking tub & roomy walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms & game room upstairs.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Inverness Drive have any available units?
9317 Inverness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9317 Inverness Drive have?
Some of 9317 Inverness Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Inverness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Inverness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Inverness Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Inverness Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive offer parking?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive have a pool?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive have accessible units?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9317 Inverness Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9317 Inverness Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary