9317 Inverness Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets tennis court game room bathtub

A resort style golf community with private waterpark, tennis, trails, parks and more. Stunning 2-story, formal dining room and dedicated study. Open island kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking spacious family room. Master suite with sitting area, soaking tub & roomy walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms & game room upstairs.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.