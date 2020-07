Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ROOMMY 4 BEDROOMS OR A STUDY (OFFICE) HOME WITH 2 LARGE AREAS AND 2 DINING AREAS. TILES IN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, UTILITY, AND BATHS. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE, FRESH PAINT, NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. COVERED PATIO. EXTRA COVERED PARKING FOR RV, BOAT, OR ANOTHER CAR. PLAYHOUSE AND STORAGE SHED. READY FOR NEW TENANTS. ACCEPT GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS.