Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
9009 Shearer St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

9009 Shearer St

9009 Shearer Street · No Longer Available
Location

9009 Shearer Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
So close to Baylor Scott and White Hospital! This upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a nice home! It has a great open floor plan.! Newer paint inside and out! Updated flooring throughout. Has living room and family room. Nice carpet in bedrooms with nice laminate flooring in common areas. Has dining area as well as dine-in kitchen with newer dishwasher, refrigerator, and range/oven. Beautifully landscaped lawn with incredibly large, fenced in backyard. Nearby schools include Doris Cullins-Lake Pointe Elementary School, J W Williams Middle School and Rockwall High School. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Rent: $1,645/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/a8091c5bf20b3b7d136cd18ee04b20d5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Shearer St have any available units?
9009 Shearer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9009 Shearer St have?
Some of 9009 Shearer St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Shearer St currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Shearer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Shearer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Shearer St is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Shearer St offer parking?
No, 9009 Shearer St does not offer parking.
Does 9009 Shearer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Shearer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Shearer St have a pool?
Yes, 9009 Shearer St has a pool.
Does 9009 Shearer St have accessible units?
No, 9009 Shearer St does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Shearer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 Shearer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Shearer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Shearer St does not have units with air conditioning.

