9009 Shearer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

So close to Baylor Scott and White Hospital! This upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a nice home! It has a great open floor plan.! Newer paint inside and out! Updated flooring throughout. Has living room and family room. Nice carpet in bedrooms with nice laminate flooring in common areas. Has dining area as well as dine-in kitchen with newer dishwasher, refrigerator, and range/oven. Beautifully landscaped lawn with incredibly large, fenced in backyard. Nearby schools include Doris Cullins-Lake Pointe Elementary School, J W Williams Middle School and Rockwall High School. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Rent: $1,645/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/a8091c5bf20b3b7d136cd18ee04b20d5