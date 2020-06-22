8810 Pine Forest Drive.

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Nicely updated 3 bed-2 bath single story home on good size lot in sought after Rockwall ISD. Spacious Interior with updates, Ceiling Fans, Bay windows, Wood laminate floor and Tile throughout the house. Well equipped kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Plenty of storage. Large gazebo with Spa for Entertaining. Boat-RV parking. Workshop with AC connection & Additional Storage Bldg. Great Landscaping.**Pets case-by-case**. Walking distance to Shorewood Park and Lake Ray Hubbard. Close to schools, shopping, and healthcare facilities. Conveniently located in between Hwy 66, I-30 and Bush Turnpike.