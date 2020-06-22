All apartments in Rowlett
Location

8801 Briarcrest Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open living area and split bedroom layout. Beautiful wood laminate floors. Large 20x16 Enclosed Patio with ceiling fans. High efficiency HVAC, full sprinklers, gutters and large storage shed. Great, easy to get along with landlords. Pets are case by case, but generally OK. Deposit for 2 pets is $750. Email TAR Application, copy of D.L., pay stubs showing YTD income. App fee is $50 per adult payable to Real Care Realty. Vouchers accepted, DHA Walker Program preferred. We do not accept Grenville Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have any available units?
8801 Briarcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have?
Some of 8801 Briarcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Briarcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Briarcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Briarcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8801 Briarcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Briarcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 Briarcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 8801 Briarcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8801 Briarcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 Briarcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 Briarcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8801 Briarcrest Drive has units with air conditioning.

