8801 Briarcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open living area and split bedroom layout. Beautiful wood laminate floors. Large 20x16 Enclosed Patio with ceiling fans. High efficiency HVAC, full sprinklers, gutters and large storage shed. Great, easy to get along with landlords. Pets are case by case, but generally OK. Deposit for 2 pets is $750. Email TAR Application, copy of D.L., pay stubs showing YTD income. App fee is $50 per adult payable to Real Care Realty. Vouchers accepted, DHA Walker Program preferred. We do not accept Grenville Housing Vouchers.