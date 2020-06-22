All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

8714 Woodlake Drive

8714 Woodlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8714 Woodlake Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You'll love this 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Rowlett is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, matching appliances, kitchen island which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
8714 Woodlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 8714 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Woodlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 Woodlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8714 Woodlake Drive offers parking.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 Woodlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
No, 8714 Woodlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8714 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 Woodlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8714 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8714 Woodlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

