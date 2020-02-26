All apartments in Rowlett
8510 Columbia Drive

Location

8510 Columbia Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Water Front Property! This ranch style home is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard. It backs up to 65 ft of lake frontage. Elevated back patio with pool facing the lake for relaxing and entertaining. The master has many upgrades including Jacuzzi which provide a contemporary look. The kitchen has been remodeled featuring granite tops, customs made cabinets, and best-in-class appliances. The other bedrooms have good size closets. - Tile in the common areas for easy cleaning- HVAC just replaced- Sought after Rockwall schools- Panoramic views. Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets.

Must have good credit, income, and no previous evictions to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Columbia Drive have any available units?
8510 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8510 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 8510 Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8510 Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 8510 Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8510 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8510 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8510 Columbia Drive has units with air conditioning.

