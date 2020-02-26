8510 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Water Front Property! This ranch style home is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard. It backs up to 65 ft of lake frontage. Elevated back patio with pool facing the lake for relaxing and entertaining. The master has many upgrades including Jacuzzi which provide a contemporary look. The kitchen has been remodeled featuring granite tops, customs made cabinets, and best-in-class appliances. The other bedrooms have good size closets. - Tile in the common areas for easy cleaning- HVAC just replaced- Sought after Rockwall schools- Panoramic views. Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets.



Must have good credit, income, and no previous evictions to be considered.