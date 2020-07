Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced to Lease asap. Live in Rowlett! Large cozy fireplace and 2 Living areas and Formal dining room. This Great Location is Close to Highways, Shopping and Right off Dalrock Road. New carpet has just been replaced as well. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, rear entry garage and located on a nice size corner lot.