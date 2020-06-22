8409 WOODSIDE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated tradtional home on quiet street. Fresh paint, appliances. French doors take you to private fenced back yard. Kitchen is modern and updated. Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets! Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & their deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at Linda Waller. com for application fee payment. Application & lease requirements uploaded to document storage. Previous occupants left a refrigerator which can be used but will not be replaced if it fails.