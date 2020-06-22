All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:05 PM

8409 WOODSIDE Road

8409 Woodside Road · No Longer Available
Location

8409 Woodside Road, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated tradtional home on quiet street. Fresh paint, appliances. French doors take you to private fenced back yard. Kitchen is modern and updated. Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets! Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & their deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at Linda Waller. com for application fee payment. Application & lease requirements uploaded to document storage. Previous occupants left a refrigerator which can be used but will not be replaced if it fails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have any available units?
8409 WOODSIDE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have?
Some of 8409 WOODSIDE Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8409 WOODSIDE Road currently offering any rent specials?
8409 WOODSIDE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8409 WOODSIDE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8409 WOODSIDE Road is pet friendly.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road offer parking?
Yes, 8409 WOODSIDE Road offers parking.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8409 WOODSIDE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have a pool?
No, 8409 WOODSIDE Road does not have a pool.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have accessible units?
No, 8409 WOODSIDE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8409 WOODSIDE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8409 WOODSIDE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8409 WOODSIDE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

