Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
8306 Cherry Hills Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:10 AM

8306 Cherry Hills Lane

8306 Cherry Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8306 Cherry Hills Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
This Beautiful Custom home is located in the gated Broadmoor Estates in side Waterview. It has an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and on the golf course! Some of the upgrades are hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a large stamped concrete covered patio with a spiral stair case leading to the upper deck They are leaving the patio furniture. The game room comes with a pool table and also has access to the upper deck that would be great for parties! The master bath has a see through fireplace, double entry shower, and his and hers toilets and closets. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have any available units?
8306 Cherry Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have?
Some of 8306 Cherry Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 Cherry Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8306 Cherry Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 Cherry Hills Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8306 Cherry Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8306 Cherry Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

