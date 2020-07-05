8306 Cherry Hills Lane

Amenities

This Beautiful Custom home is located in the gated Broadmoor Estates in side Waterview. It has an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and on the golf course! Some of the upgrades are hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a large stamped concrete covered patio with a spiral stair case leading to the upper deck They are leaving the patio furniture. The game room comes with a pool table and also has access to the upper deck that would be great for parties! The master bath has a see through fireplace, double entry shower, and his and hers toilets and closets. This home is a must see!