Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Beautifully updated home minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Features include laminate wood flooring in living den, large wood burning fire place, tile in dining and kitchen with granite counters and dark wood cabinets. Master bathroom includes walk in shower as well as a tub, complete with Jack and Jill sinks. There are 2 garage parking spaces via a front drive, and a covered patio in back. Available for move in now!