8201 Red Wing Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and MOVE IN READY Home for lease in Rowlett. This completely remodeled Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a Great floor plan and a large backyard that would be perfect for entertaining friends or family gatherings. Updates include: Granite and backsplash in Kitchen, Updated Guest Bath, New Paint and Flooring throughout, New water heater, New HVAC, New energy efficient Windows, New enclosed utility room with AC added, New Roof and New Privacy Fence. Pardon the dust in the pictures - they were still updating. Home will be cleaned prior to move in. Play set in backyard can be removed if requested.