Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

8201 Red Wing Court

8201 Red Wing Court · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Red Wing Court, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and MOVE IN READY Home for lease in Rowlett. This completely remodeled Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a Great floor plan and a large backyard that would be perfect for entertaining friends or family gatherings. Updates include: Granite and backsplash in Kitchen, Updated Guest Bath, New Paint and Flooring throughout, New water heater, New HVAC, New energy efficient Windows, New enclosed utility room with AC added, New Roof and New Privacy Fence. Pardon the dust in the pictures - they were still updating. Home will be cleaned prior to move in. Play set in backyard can be removed if requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Red Wing Court have any available units?
8201 Red Wing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8201 Red Wing Court have?
Some of 8201 Red Wing Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Red Wing Court currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Red Wing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Red Wing Court pet-friendly?
No, 8201 Red Wing Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court offer parking?
Yes, 8201 Red Wing Court offers parking.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Red Wing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court have a pool?
No, 8201 Red Wing Court does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court have accessible units?
No, 8201 Red Wing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8201 Red Wing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Red Wing Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8201 Red Wing Court has units with air conditioning.

