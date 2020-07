Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

This lovely home is located near Lake Ray Hubbard with easy access to I-30 and PGBT. It includes three spacious bedrooms, living room, game room, dining area and a 2-car attached garage. Do not miss your chance and apply today! Application fee is $45.00 per adult over 18 years old. Dallas County Housing vouchers are considered.