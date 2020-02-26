All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:38 AM

8010 Blackfin Drive

8010 Blackfin Drive · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8010 Blackfin Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Rowlett home close to the lake, highways, shopping, dining and entertainment! Large back yard and covered porch, beautifully updated, will be ready for tenants Aug 1st! Fantastic woodgrain tile flooring throughout main areas, tile in kitchen and baths, and luxurious carpet in bedrooms! Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom AND master bathroom make the house feel HUGE and perfect open floorplan for entertaining! New paint and flooring! Updated lighting, faucets,cabinetry, plumbing, etc!! Come see this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have any available units?
8010 Blackfin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8010 Blackfin Drive have?
Some of 8010 Blackfin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 Blackfin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Blackfin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Blackfin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8010 Blackfin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8010 Blackfin Drive offers parking.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 Blackfin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have a pool?
No, 8010 Blackfin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have accessible units?
No, 8010 Blackfin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 Blackfin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8010 Blackfin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8010 Blackfin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
