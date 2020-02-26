8010 Blackfin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Rowlett home close to the lake, highways, shopping, dining and entertainment! Large back yard and covered porch, beautifully updated, will be ready for tenants Aug 1st! Fantastic woodgrain tile flooring throughout main areas, tile in kitchen and baths, and luxurious carpet in bedrooms! Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom AND master bathroom make the house feel HUGE and perfect open floorplan for entertaining! New paint and flooring! Updated lighting, faucets,cabinetry, plumbing, etc!! Come see this beautiful home today!