All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7921 Rice Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7921 Rice Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:14 AM

7921 Rice Drive

7921 Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7921 Rice Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Rowlett with an open living and entertainment space with a fireplace. This home features a bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sink vanity, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with an added deck addition. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 Rice Drive have any available units?
7921 Rice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7921 Rice Drive have?
Some of 7921 Rice Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 Rice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7921 Rice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 Rice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7921 Rice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7921 Rice Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7921 Rice Drive offers parking.
Does 7921 Rice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7921 Rice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 Rice Drive have a pool?
No, 7921 Rice Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7921 Rice Drive have accessible units?
No, 7921 Rice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 Rice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 Rice Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7921 Rice Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7921 Rice Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary