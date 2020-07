Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very delightful four bedroom, two bath home that is clean and well maintained. Great neighborhood with choice of schools in Garland. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms. Inviting and spacious living room. Large backyard with a covered patio to relax under.