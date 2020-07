Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a gem! A landscaper's dream! This well kept home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen and gorgeous backyard. Open patio, bay windows, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings, and so much more! This quaint adorable space will not last long, it is a must see!