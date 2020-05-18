7814 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely house, with excellent drive up appeal, is waiting for you to call home! Enter into the foyer that leads to the living, dining and kitchen. The family room has an alluring fireplace begging for cozy family time. The delightful kitchen features tile counter tops, a breakfast bar, built in cabinets and a gas cook top. With a fourth bedroom that can also be used as an office, this home has lots of room for entertainment. Venture onto the back patio to the spacious backyard with plenty of room to roam. Call for an appointment today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.