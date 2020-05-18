All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7814 Dartmouth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7814 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

7814 Dartmouth Drive

7814 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7814 Dartmouth Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely house, with excellent drive up appeal, is waiting for you to call home! Enter into the foyer that leads to the living, dining and kitchen. The family room has an alluring fireplace begging for cozy family time. The delightful kitchen features tile counter tops, a breakfast bar, built in cabinets and a gas cook top. With a fourth bedroom that can also be used as an office, this home has lots of room for entertainment. Venture onto the back patio to the spacious backyard with plenty of room to roam. Call for an appointment today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
7814 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 7814 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 Dartmouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary