Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of updates and Lots of Space! House has 3 Living Areas, 4 bedrooms. Garage in back has large room with half bath above. No closet, but could be used as man cave, teenage hideaway or 5th bedroom. Gorgeous island kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters and very open to fam room. Master up has large sitting area or office area in it as well. Home is clean and in great condition! Ready for move in!