7609 Calypso Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088 The Peninsula
Charming 3 bed 2.5 Baths With Function Floorplan in Rowlett! This lovely 2 story duplex features a spacious kitchen with an open layout to the cozy living room. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with access to the backyard. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor providing a separate living area. Established Neighborhood. Garland ISD. Ready to move-in. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
