7609 Calypso Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 AM

7609 Calypso Drive

7609 Calypso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Calypso Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bed 2.5 Baths With Function Floorplan in Rowlett! This lovely 2 story duplex features a spacious kitchen with an open layout to the cozy living room. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with access to the backyard. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor providing a separate living area. Established Neighborhood. Garland ISD. Ready to move-in. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Calypso Drive have any available units?
7609 Calypso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7609 Calypso Drive have?
Some of 7609 Calypso Drive's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Calypso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Calypso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Calypso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7609 Calypso Drive offers parking.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive have a pool?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive have accessible units?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7609 Calypso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7609 Calypso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

