7609 Calypso Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bed 2.5 Baths With Function Floorplan in Rowlett! This lovely 2 story duplex features a spacious kitchen with an open layout to the cozy living room. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with access to the backyard. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms and bathroom are located on the second floor providing a separate living area. Established Neighborhood. Garland ISD. Ready to move-in. Must See!