7425 Sunset Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Impeccable Beautiful 2019 NEW construction with Spectacular Lakefront View of Lake Ray Hubbard, Greenbelt, Park, Walking Trail. Energy efficient home, has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Both full bath has dual sinks. Living room downstairs and a Game room upstairs. Tankless Water Heater. Home comes with All appliances including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Lots of Storage. Live a resort lifestyle, East of downtown Dallas, enjoy a nearby marina,&shopping. Easy access to Dallas. See the best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants near the community. Agent is related to owner. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify ALL INFO. Tenants Must have renters insurance, etc. Active Monitoring system.