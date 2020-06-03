All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
7425 Sunset Boulevard
7425 Sunset Boulevard

7425 Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7425 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Impeccable Beautiful 2019 NEW construction with Spectacular Lakefront View of Lake Ray Hubbard, Greenbelt, Park, Walking Trail. Energy efficient home, has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Both full bath has dual sinks. Living room downstairs and a Game room upstairs. Tankless Water Heater. Home comes with All appliances including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Lots of Storage. Live a resort lifestyle, East of downtown Dallas, enjoy a nearby marina,&shopping. Easy access to Dallas. See the best shopping, entertainment, and restaurants near the community. Agent is related to owner. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify ALL INFO. Tenants Must have renters insurance, etc. Active Monitoring system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have any available units?
7425 Sunset Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have?
Some of 7425 Sunset Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 Sunset Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Sunset Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Sunset Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7425 Sunset Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7425 Sunset Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7425 Sunset Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7425 Sunset Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7425 Sunset Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 Sunset Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7425 Sunset Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7425 Sunset Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

