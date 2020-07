Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come See This Well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in a Super convenient location Central to Rowlett, 5 mins to the PGBT to get anywhere quickly and walking distance to Elementary and Middle schools. Fenced yard perfect for kids and pets! Open floor plan and 2 car front entry garage. Rentals in this area don't last long so schedule a showing fast... Pets are on a Case by Case basis and No Aggressive Breeds!