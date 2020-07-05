7309 Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated single story home in Rowlett. Granite in kitchen and both baths. Updated light fixtures and hardware. Walk-in shower and jetted tub in private master bath. Huge living room that opens to a very large kitchen with abundant cabinets, counter space, and planning center. The kitchen is conveniently located between large breakfast room and a wonderful dining room. Split bedroom arrangement. This home can be a 4 bedroom or 3 plus study! Covered and open patios out back for al fresco dining! Pets are on a case-by-case basis. All applicants 18 and over must apply. HURRY...this home is gorgeous and MOVE-IN READY!!!