All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7309 Wilshire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7309 Wilshire
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7309 Wilshire

7309 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7309 Wilshire Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated single story home in Rowlett. Granite in kitchen and both baths. Updated light fixtures and hardware. Walk-in shower and jetted tub in private master bath. Huge living room that opens to a very large kitchen with abundant cabinets, counter space, and planning center. The kitchen is conveniently located between large breakfast room and a wonderful dining room. Split bedroom arrangement. This home can be a 4 bedroom or 3 plus study! Covered and open patios out back for al fresco dining! Pets are on a case-by-case basis. All applicants 18 and over must apply. HURRY...this home is gorgeous and MOVE-IN READY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Wilshire have any available units?
7309 Wilshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7309 Wilshire have?
Some of 7309 Wilshire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Wilshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Wilshire pet-friendly?
Yes, 7309 Wilshire is pet friendly.
Does 7309 Wilshire offer parking?
No, 7309 Wilshire does not offer parking.
Does 7309 Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Wilshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Wilshire have a pool?
No, 7309 Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Wilshire have accessible units?
No, 7309 Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Wilshire has units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Wilshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Wilshire does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary