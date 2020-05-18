7306 Ridgeview Drive

Wonderful 3 bedroom home minutes from PGBT. Recently updated granite counter tops and tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Engineer wood floors throughout the house. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace welcome you. There are two dining areas and also two doors to the back yard. Master bath has split vanities and two walk-in closets. Update: Kitchen wallpaper has been removed. Clean and move-in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
