Rowlett, TX
7306 Ridgeview Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7306 Ridgeview Drive

7306 Ridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7306 Ridgeview Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom home minutes from PGBT. Recently updated granite counter tops and tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Engineer wood floors throughout the house. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace welcome you. There are two dining areas and also two doors to the back yard. Master bath has split vanities and two walk-in closets. Update: Kitchen wallpaper has been removed. Clean and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
7306 Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 7306 Ridgeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 Ridgeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

