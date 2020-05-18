7306 Ridgeview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom home minutes from PGBT. Recently updated granite counter tops and tile floor in kitchen and bathroom. Engineer wood floors throughout the house. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace welcome you. There are two dining areas and also two doors to the back yard. Master bath has split vanities and two walk-in closets. Update: Kitchen wallpaper has been removed. Clean and move-in ready!