6714 Alissa Drive

Open Concept Dream Rental! Available Imediately for 1 plus year lease. Study could be your Fourth Bedroom. Large fenced back yard for kids to play safely. A nice clean neighborhood to raise your family in. A beautiful lake with all the fun attached near within walking distance. Enjoy all that Rowlett offers in the way of good clean family fun!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
