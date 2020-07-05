All apartments in Rowlett
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
6714 Alissa Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6714 Alissa Drive

6714 Alissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Alissa Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Concept Dream Rental! Available Imediately for 1 plus year lease. Study could be your Fourth Bedroom. Large fenced back yard for kids to play safely. A nice clean neighborhood to raise your family in. A beautiful lake with all the fun attached near within walking distance. Enjoy all that Rowlett offers in the way of good clean family fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Alissa Drive have any available units?
6714 Alissa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6714 Alissa Drive have?
Some of 6714 Alissa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Alissa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Alissa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Alissa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Alissa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Alissa Drive offers parking.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Alissa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive have a pool?
No, 6714 Alissa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6714 Alissa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Alissa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 Alissa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 Alissa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

