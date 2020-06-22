All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:51 AM

6609 White Oak Drive

6609 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6609 White Oak Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL BRICK 2 STORY! Stunning drive up appeal in the Springfield subdivision of Rowlett! Downstairs features a family room and formal dining with a see thru fireplace between the rooms. Open concept! An abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen, plus a gas cook top, cozy breakfast nook, breakfast bar.. Master suite is downstairs for added privacy and features a garden tub, separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are upstairs. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 White Oak Drive have any available units?
6609 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6609 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 6609 White Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6609 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 White Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6609 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6609 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6609 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 White Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

