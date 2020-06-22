6609 White Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BRICK 2 STORY! Stunning drive up appeal in the Springfield subdivision of Rowlett! Downstairs features a family room and formal dining with a see thru fireplace between the rooms. Open concept! An abundance of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen, plus a gas cook top, cozy breakfast nook, breakfast bar.. Master suite is downstairs for added privacy and features a garden tub, separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are upstairs. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.