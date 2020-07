Amenities

Beautiful two story home, first floor has Living room with fireplace, island kitchen, pantry, dining room, laundry room and half bath. Upstairs has three bedrooms and two full baths. Master bedroom has walking closet, double vanity, separate shower and jaccuzi. New carpet and , complete interior painting in 2018, ceramic tiles in bathrooms and kitchen. two car garage and fenced-in yard.