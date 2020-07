Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great Location for this 1 story, 3 bedroom 2 full bath, 1934 sq ft. ROCKWALL COUNTY with sought after ROCKWALL ISD Schools. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, eat in serve top, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher. Separate Dining room . Living room features wood burning fireplace, 2nd living room can be a study or office., fenced backyard. 2 car garage with opener.

All measurements and schools are to be verified by agent and or client. No Section 8 please.