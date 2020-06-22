All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated May 23 2020

6005 Acapulco Drive

6005 Acapulco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6005 Acapulco Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Exceptional home with updates throughout including; open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and flooring. Large backyard to entertain with new privacy fence! The eat-in kitchen offers updated appliances with a breakfast nook. Every imaginable convenience within blocks, including restaurants, retail shopping and grocery stores. Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $45 per application, certified funds. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. Landlord currently reviewing an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have any available units?
6005 Acapulco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6005 Acapulco Drive have?
Some of 6005 Acapulco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Acapulco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Acapulco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Acapulco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Acapulco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Acapulco Drive offers parking.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Acapulco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have a pool?
No, 6005 Acapulco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have accessible units?
No, 6005 Acapulco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Acapulco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Acapulco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 Acapulco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

