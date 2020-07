Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently Remodeled, Ready To Move In Starter Home with a huge back yard! Just minutes away from George Bush or I-30 for a quick commute to just about anywhere in the metroplex. Near Restaurants, shopping and almost anything else you would ever need. Just a short drive from both downtown Rowlett and Garland and just a short drive from Lake Ray Hubbard with it's fabulous Harbor District. This one is priced to sell and will not last long! Call now for a private viewing!