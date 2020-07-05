5109 Gulfport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Live by the lake in an updated home with modern urban flair! Just two short blocks to sit by the lake and enjoy the view, let Fido splash and play, or drop your line in and catch dinner! Polished concrete floors, stainless appliances and a ton of Smart Home type features such as Smart AC and Heat, Smart security cameras and Smart garage door opener make this home perfect for the tech lover! Huge island kitchen open to the family room for entertaining, or take the party outside to your beautiful back yard with mature trees and plenty of room to play. Large workshop with electricity for handyman projects or crafts! Community pool, playground, and Paddle Point Park and Lakeside Park South just over the bridge!