Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

5105 Edgewater Drive

5105 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Edgewater Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling 4 bedroom with nice vinyl plank flooring, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and New granite counter tops, ceiling fans throughout, Fireplace, fenced back yard, covered patio and much more. Both baths just remodeled. This home will not last. It is close to lake Ray Hubbard just off HWY 66. Great home, great location, and great rental rate. Submit TAR application with $50 app. fee per adult. Rental criteria is Credit, background, prior rental history, and income. Property was temporarily of the market for remodeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have any available units?
5105 Edgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5105 Edgewater Drive have?
Some of 5105 Edgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Edgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Edgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Edgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Edgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Edgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Edgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have a pool?
No, 5105 Edgewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5105 Edgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Edgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Edgewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Edgewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

