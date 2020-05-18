5105 Edgewater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling 4 bedroom with nice vinyl plank flooring, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and New granite counter tops, ceiling fans throughout, Fireplace, fenced back yard, covered patio and much more. Both baths just remodeled. This home will not last. It is close to lake Ray Hubbard just off HWY 66. Great home, great location, and great rental rate. Submit TAR application with $50 app. fee per adult. Rental criteria is Credit, background, prior rental history, and income. Property was temporarily of the market for remodeling.