Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities garage

A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Rowlett is now available! This 2-story, 2-car garage home features a spacious living room and dining area with a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! HOLIDAY SPECIAL ...Enjoy the holidays in your new home. Half month free if you move in on or before Nov. 16th