Don't miss out on WELL KEPT home in ROWLETT!! Welcome to this beautifully spacious home. Feel welcomed by the open concept kitchen to Living room. Fantastic layout with 4 separate bedrooms and a backyard perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features SS appliances, Granite countertops with great choice of cabinets. Don’t wait around to long before its gone!!