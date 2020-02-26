4610 Lakepointe Ave

Amenities
A must see! Gorgeous large 2-story home located near Lake Ray Hubbard. Large open living room. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, island, built-in oven, cook top stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space. Formal dinning room, half bath downstairs. Upstairs living area with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice size bathrooms. Very elegant master bathroom. Plenty of closet space for storage upstairs and downstairs. Big back yard with lots to enjoy. No cats.
Dogs are on a case by case basis.