4610 Lakepointe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see! Gorgeous large 2-story home located near Lake Ray Hubbard. Large open living room. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, island, built-in oven, cook top stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space. Formal dinning room, half bath downstairs. Upstairs living area with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice size bathrooms. Very elegant master bathroom. Plenty of closet space for storage upstairs and downstairs. Big back yard with lots to enjoy. No cats.

Dogs are on a case by case basis.