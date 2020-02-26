All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4610 Lakepointe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4610 Lakepointe Ave
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

4610 Lakepointe Ave

4610 Lakepointe Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4610 Lakepointe Ave, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A must see! Gorgeous large 2-story home located near Lake Ray Hubbard. Large open living room. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, island, built-in oven, cook top stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space. Formal dinning room, half bath downstairs. Upstairs living area with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice size bathrooms. Very elegant master bathroom. Plenty of closet space for storage upstairs and downstairs. Big back yard with lots to enjoy. No cats.
Dogs are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have any available units?
4610 Lakepointe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have?
Some of 4610 Lakepointe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Lakepointe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Lakepointe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Lakepointe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Lakepointe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Lakepointe Ave offers parking.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Lakepointe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have a pool?
No, 4610 Lakepointe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4610 Lakepointe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Lakepointe Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Lakepointe Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4610 Lakepointe Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary