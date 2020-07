Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Two-story Brick Home in the Heart of ROWLETT. A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 dining, large living area, and Gameroom. NO HOA, NO CARPET. The Master Bedroom, Living Room, Study Room, half bath and large backyard with a shed. This beautiful home is very close to Lake Ray Hubbard, I-90, shopping areas, and restaurants. This home is for sale and for lease.