A charming home on a corner lot with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! Great galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and beautiful white appliances! Spacious family room with wood floors and fireplace! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 Scott Drive have any available units?
3413 Scott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3413 Scott Drive have?
Some of 3413 Scott Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Scott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Scott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.