Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3413 Scott Drive

3413 Scott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Scott Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
A charming home on a corner lot with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! Great galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and beautiful white appliances! Spacious family room with wood floors and fireplace! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

