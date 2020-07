Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Wait until you see this charming 4 bedroom home, located in Westwood Estates! Beautiful step down formal living room with brick fireplace and wet bar, open kitchen, clean bright colors throughout and a covered porch in the backyard making it perfect for entertaining. Come fall in love with this home today!